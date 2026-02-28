Xiaomi 17 with triple 50MP Leica cameras, 6,330mAh battery launched in India: Price, specs and more

Xiaomi has launched its latest flagship device, the Xiaomi 17, at the company's launch event in Barcelona. The new device will take on the likes of Oppo Find X9, Vivo X300 and OnePlus 15 in the flagship segment.

Xiaomi 17 price and colour variants: Xiaomi 17 comes in four colour variants: Alpine Pink, Ice Blue, Black and Venture Green.

The Indian price of the Xiaomi 17 is not yet announced, but the phone is priced at 999 Euros for the 12GB RAM/256GB storage variant and 1,099 Euros for the 12GB RAM/512GB storage variant.

Xiaomi 17 specifications: Xiaomi 17 features a 6.3-inch 1.5K M10 12-bit OLED LTPO display with a 120Hz variable refresh rate and a peak brightness of 3,500 nits. The screen is protected by Xiaomi Shield Glass and supports Dolby Vision and HDR10+. It also features an IP68 dust and water resistance rating, meaning it should be able to withstand submersion in water for up to 30 minutes.

On the performance front, the phone is powered by the octa-core Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 processor with an Adreno 840 GPU. It is paired with up to 12GB of LPDDR5X RAM and up to 512GB of UFS 4.1 internal storage.

As for optics, the phone comes with a Leica-tuned triple rear camera setup featuring a 50MP Light Fusion 950 primary shooter with Hyper OIS, a 50MP ultra-wide-angle lens, and a 50MP telephoto lens with 2.6x zoom and OIS. On the front is a 50MP shooter for selfies and video calls. The rear camera can record videos at 8K, while the selfie shooter is capped at 4K 60fps video recording.

The phone runs on Xiaomi HyperOS 3 based on Android 16. It packs a 6,330mAh battery with support for 100W wired fast charging, 50W wireless charging, magnetic charging, and 22.5W wired and wireless reverse charging.