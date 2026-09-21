Xiaomi 18 Pro series launch date confirmed: New privacy display and Starry River Blue colour teased

Xiaomi has announced that the Xiaomi 18 Pro series will launch in China on September 23, 2026, at 7 pm local time (4:30 pm IST). The new lineup is expected to include the Xiaomi 18 Pro and Xiaomi 18 Pro Max. Ahead of the launch, Xiaomi has teased the design, display and rear screen of the upcoming smartphones.

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The company has also announced a hardware-level privacy display for the series. Xiaomi says the technology is built into the display itself rather than relying on an external privacy film. The company has also revealed a new Starry River Blue colour, a 0.99mm narrow bezel design and an upgraded rear display.

Xiaomi 18 Pro Series launch date and time Xiaomi announced the September 23 launch through its official Weibo posts. The event will begin at 7 pm CST, which is around 4:30 pm IST.

Xiaomi has also announced its new Super Pixel 2.0 display technology for the series.

At least three colours have been teased so far: black, white and Starry River Blue. The phones will retain a rear screen as a secondary display, although Xiaomi is referring to the updated feature as the “Versatile Back Screen”.

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The company has also showcased a micro-arc quad-curved metal frame and 0.99mm bezels.

Xiaomi 18 Pro Series display One of the key announcements is Xiaomi’s new privacy display technology. According to the company, the Super Pixel 2.0 panel uses its M11 light-emitting system, a new green light-emitting material and a full-RGB pixel layout.

In a teaser video released by Xiaomi on September 21, the company showed the display operating in privacy mode. In this mode, the panel can adopt different pixel structures to narrow the viewing angle, making information harder to see from the side. This could be useful when users are entering passwords or viewing private messages in public.

Xiaomi also claims a peak brightness of 4,000 nits. The company says the display offers clarity comparable to a 2K panel while consuming power similar to a 1.5K-resolution panel.

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Xiaomi 18 Pro, Pro Max specifications tipped Xiaomi has revealed that the series will use a 2nm flagship mobile platform, although the commercial chipset has not yet been officially named.

The phones are also expected to feature Leica-tuned cameras, including 200MP large-sensor cameras and a periscope telephoto camera, according to Xiaomi's teasers and reports.

The Xiaomi 18 Pro is expected to feature a 7,000mAh battery, while the Pro Max could pack an 8,500mAh battery. These battery capacities, along with support for 100W charging, should be treated as tentative until Xiaomi officially confirms them at the launch.

Also Read | Headaches looming over John Ternus’ first Apple event on 9 September

Xiaomi 18 Series India launch (expected) Xiaomi has not confirmed an India launch for the series. According to tipster Debayan Roy (Gadgetsdata), the Xiaomi 18 series could arrive in India by December 2026.

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For now, Xiaomi has confirmed only the China launch on September 23. Final specifications, India availability and pricing are expected to be announced separately.

About the Author Pragya Singha Roy Pragya is a Technology reporter with over four years of experience in digital media and content writing. She holds a Master’s degree in Journalism and...Read More ✕ Pragya Singha Roy Pragya is a Technology reporter with over four years of experience in digital media and content writing. She holds a Master’s degree in Journalism and has covered a wide range of stories spanning space, smartphones, gadgets, artificial intelligence, emerging technologies and the ways technology is transforming everyday life. She focuses on breaking down complex technology and science developments into clear, engaging, and reader-friendly stories, with a keen interest in emerging trends and their real-world impact. Before joining her current newsroom, Pragya worked with News9Live, where she covered the technology beat extensively, reporting on smartphones, consumer technology, AI, space and science, while also contributing to video and visual content. Her experience includes breaking news, explainers, SEO-driven stories, product coverage, interviews, unboxing videos and live event reporting. She has also covered major technology and AI events, giving her experience in both newsroom and on-ground reporting. Beyond journalism, Pragya is an avid gamer and a passionate reader of fiction. She enjoys exploring immersive worlds through games and books, with a particular interest in stories that offer new perspectives, ideas, and experiences.