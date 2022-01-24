Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Technology / Xiaomi announces Redmi 11s for February in India. Expected features

Xiaomi announces Redmi 11s for February in India. Expected features

Xiaomi to launch Redmi 11s on Feb 9 in India.
1 min read . 04:12 PM IST

  • Xiaomi is expected to pack Redmi 11s with a 5,000mAh battery along with a fast charger

Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Chinese smartphone maker, Xiaomi, is going to launch a new smartphone under the Redmi clout. The new mid-ranger smartphone will be known as Redmi 11s. It will be unveiled on February 9 in the Indian market. The quad-camera smartphone is expected to race against Realme in its category. Redmi 11s could also see features like punch hole display, AMOLED display and 108MP quad-camera setup. To pack it up, Xiaomi is expected to pack it with a 5,000mAh battery along with a fast charger.

Global VP of Xiaomi, Manu Kumar Jain tweeted about the Redmi 11s today. He wrote, “India's most loved series is back to SET THE BAR higher than ever before! Expect nothing but greatness from this beast."

Redmi 11s might feature the 108MP quad camera formation, along with three other lenses. Out of the threee, one is expected to be an ultra-wide sensor of 8MP, second could be a bokeh lens of 2MP and a macro of 2MP.

The selfie camera could be around 16MP.

The notify page for the Redmi 11s has been already created and is expected to launch on Amazon India.

The Redmi 11s could see a MediaTek Dimensity chipset in the octa-core format coupled with 6GB of minimum RAM. The phone might come with Android 11.

