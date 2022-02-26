Xiaomi sub-brand Redmi will be launching two new smartphones under the Note 11 Pro series next month. The smartphones coming to India are in the form of Redmi Note 11 Pro, and Redmi Note 11 Pro Plus featuring 5G chipset. The Redmi Note 11 Pro was already launched in January along with three other phones. These upcoming smartphones will get features like AMOLED display with 120Hz refresh rate, 67W charger, and 108MP camera. The Note 11 Pro series will come to India on March 9.

The Redmi Note 11 Pro was launched at $299 (nearly ₹22,389) for the 6GB variant. The other two variants came at $329 (nearly 24,636), and $349 (around ₹26,134).

The Redmi Note 11 Pro featured MediaTek Helio G96 chipset. It got a battery of 5,000mAh with 67W fast charger. The Redmi Note 11 series was announced with MIUI 13 out of the box. The Redmi Note 11 Pro is likely to get a 6.7 inch display with 120Hz refresh rate and punch hole design.

The expected features could be similar to what had been already launched before. The Redmi Note 11 Pro Plus 5G could get a Snapdragon chipset as the Redmi Note 11 Pro is most likely to ship with the same MediaTek Helio G96 chipset. They are likely to run on MIUI 13 for India as well.

In optics, Redmi Note 11 Pro series is going to get 108MP main camera along with two other supporting lenses.

The battery for the Redmi Note 11 Pro could be the same as launched before whereas the Note 11 Pro Plus 5G might see a battery of slightly lesser power but with a 67W fast charger.

Xiaomi would like to plan the Redmi Note 11 Pro under 20k while the Redmi Note 11 Pro Plus will go beyond ₹25k. They are likely to debut on Amazon.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.