Xiaomi announces Redmi Note 11T 5G for India. See specifications, launch

After guesses and speculation Xiaomi has announced the arrival Note 11T 5G to India. The new smartphone series was recently unveiled in China under the Redmi byline; Redmi Note 11 5G, Note 11 Pro and Note 11 Pro+. The Chinese smartphone maker will launch the Note 11T 5G on November 30 in India. Xiaomi has added 'T' to the Indian version. The Redmi Note 11T 5G will fit under the mid-segment and compete with Realme and Samsung in its segment.

The 5G enable handset will ship with similar chipset that supports it. It is expected to feature MediaTek Dimensity 810 SoC coupled with 6GB and 8GB RAM options. It could also see 64GB of minimum internal storage. Going with the trend, Redmi Note 11T 5G will run on Android 11.

The 5G enable handset will ship with similar chipset that supports it. It is expected to feature MediaTek Dimensity 810 SoC coupled with 6GB and 8GB RAM options. It could also see 64GB of minimum internal storage. Going with the trend, Redmi Note 11T 5G will run on Android 11.

The model which was launched in China featured 6.6 inch display with 90Hz refresh rate. Similarly, the Note 11 sports a dual rear camera setup with a 50MP main camera and an 8MP secondary lens. The phone comes with a 16MP selfie camera. Note 11 gets a 5,000mAh battery coupled with 33W charger, 3.5mm audio jack and USB Type-C port. It is IP53 rated.

In China, Redmi Note 11 5G was launched at CNY 1,199 (around ₹14,000) for the 4GB RAM + 128GB storage variant. The phone also comes in 6GB + 128GB, 8GB + 128GB, and 8GB + 256GB models priced at CNY 1,299 (nearly ₹16,400), CNY 1,499 (nearly ₹18,700), and CNY 1,699 (nearly ₹21,100), respectively. Note 11 5G comes in Black Realm, Shallow Dream Galaxy, and Slight Mint colours.

Xiaomi has also launched POCO M4 Pro recently in the European market which is also expected to hit the Indian shores soon.

