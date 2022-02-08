Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Xiaomi customers can now purchase items from Shell fuel stations. Read more

FILE PHOTO: The logo of Xiaomi is seen inside the company's office in Bengaluru, India,
2 min read . 02:30 PM IST Livemint

  • Products like Mi Portable Electric Air Compressor, Mi Smart Band 5, Mi Beard Trimmer 1C, etc are available

Xiaomi has today announced its partnership with Shell India with a focus to make its range of accessories more accessible to consumers. Starting with Bangalore, the pilot is currently live at five Shell fuel stations where consumers will be able to purchase a select range of accessories 24x7. Some of the products available at Shell fuel stations will include products like Mi Portable Electric Air Compressor, Mi Smart Band 5, Mi 2A Fast Charger with Cable, Mi Beard Trimmer 1C, Redmi Earbuds 2C, Redmi Power Bank of 20,000mAh and many more. 

Xiaomi consumers can purchase their Xiaomi and Redmi accessories.

Sunil Baby, Senior Director Offline sales, Xiaomi India, said, “Through our partnership with Shell, our aim is to increase the availability and accessibility of Xiaomi India’s range of accessories in the country for consumers. We are proud to pilot this initiative with hopes of becoming the perfect product partner for consumers and fans across the country. We are hopeful and confident that this partnership will be a disruptor in changing the dynamics of our accessory retail business in our rural markets along with bringing forth the ease of purchase for  consumers with round the clock availability“.

Sanjay Varkey, Director, Shell Retail India, said “We are delighted to partner with a brand like Xiaomi India which follows a similar philosophy like us at Shell of providing customers best in class products and product experience. With this partnership, we are excited to explore the world of electronics and look forward to creating a long lasting relationship with the brand."

Xiaomi India has been the #1 smartphone brand for 16 consecutive quarters and currently has 75+ Mi Homes, 75+ Mi Studios, 9400+ Mi Preferred Partners, and 4000+ Large format Retail partners along with 3000+ Mi Stores. The brand also launched its first omni-channel solution last year during the pandemic - Mi Commerce as a special initiative with the intent to blur online and offline boundaries.

