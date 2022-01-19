Xiaomi has today launched a new smartphone, 11T Pro in India. The Xiaomi 11T Pro will go on sale today at 2:00 pm on Amazon India website. The Xiaomi 11T Pro features Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 5G chipset. The Chinese smartphone maker has packed it with a 120W fast charger inside the box. Xiaomi had already launched it in Chinese market with a different name along with two other smartphones under the Note 11 category.

Xiaomi 11T Pro is priced at ₹34,999 8GB RAM and 128GB ROM option. The 8GB+ 256GB will be available at ₹36,999 and Xiaomi 11T Pro 12GB+256GB is up for grab at ₹38,999.

As far as the details of Xiaomi 11T Pro are concerned, we know that it comes with a punch hole design display having 120Hz refresh rate. The screen is be AMOLED in nature.

For photography, Xiaomi has padded it up with a 108MP lens in the triple camera slot at the back.

Xiaomi 11T Pro runs on Android 11 along with its MIUI 12.5 skin. The phone will also see sound by Harman Kardon.

The smartphone will come in Celestial Magic, Moonlight White and Meteorite Black.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.