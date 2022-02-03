Xiaomi has today announced launched the MIUI 13 update for Xiaomi and Redmi smartphones. As of Q4 2021, surpassing 500 million monthly active users globally, the latest OS offers an all-round upgrade and improved core experience. Providing improved performance, refined design, and multitasking features, MIUI 13 brings faster storage, higher background process efficiency, smarter processing, and longer battery life, said Xiaomi.

It also comes with other useful features such as Super Wallpapers, Mind Maps in Notes, enhanced Control Centre, Game Turbo, amongst others.

MIUI 13 introduces Optimized File Storage System, a new system-level method of managing the way files are stored on devices. The Optimized File Storage System on MIUI 13 reduces fragmentation and actively manages stored data.

To further boost performance, MIUI 13's RAM Optimization, brings RAM efficiency. This feature analyzes how apps use memory and divides a single app's RAM usage processes into important and unimportant tasks. Then it closes all unimportant tasks, allowing apps to use memory only for what's important to you right now.

MIUI 13 also comes with Processor Priority Optimization(PPO), which dynamically allocates system resources based on usage scenarios, making MIUI more fluid and responsive.

Muralikrishnan B, Chief Operating Officer, Xiaomi India, said “With MIUI 13, we are focusing on improved performance, refined design, multitasking and optimization features."

“The latest update ensures that your smartphone never feels old by efficiently managing storage & RAM, automatically allocating CPU/GPU to apps in focus for the best performance and enhancing battery life. MIUI 13 has also been finely tuned on every level and is optimized to offer the most fluid and responsive interface till date," he added.

Availability

The following models will roll out MIUI 13 in the first phase:

Mi 11 Ultra, Mi 11X Pro, Xiaomi 11T Pro, Mi 11X, Xiaomi 11 Lite NE 5G, Mi 11 Lite, Redmi Note 10 Pro Max, Redmi Note 10 Pro, Redmi Note 10, Redmi 10 Prime.

It will be rolled gradually to other Xiaomi and Redmi devices.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.