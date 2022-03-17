Xiaomi has today expanded its electric air compressor lineup with the launch of portable electric air compressor 1S. A pocket-sized travel companion, Xiaomi portable electric air compressor 1S has been designed to cater to all travel requirements without any need for an external power supply. Featuring 5 inflating modes, it is compatible with the likes of a car, bike, new age Electric vehicles etc. It also comes powered with a built-in lithium battery and auto pressure detection, for on-the-go travel plans.

Its auto pressure check feature helps in detecting the pressure in the tyre/ball when connected, and the 5 inflating modes-Free mode, Bicycle mode, Motorcycle mode, Car mode, and Ball mode ensure no case of over-inflating.

Its Dot matrix digital display indicates clear pressure values and better visibility in the dark as compared to the display on the previous Air Compressor. The Air pressure sensors have also been upgraded from analog to digital chip for enhanced accuracy as compared to the old Air compressor.

It is loaded with lithium batteries. These batteries operate without an external source and the upgraded charging mechanism with a Type-C port helps charge the device faster than the USB charging interface on the previous Air Compressor. Not only this, it easily charges with a power bank, car charger or an adapter.

Xiaomi Portable Electric Air Compressor 1S is capable of inflating any tyre within 0-150 psi range which is ideal for your Car, Motorbike, bicycle and even your sports equipment like Football/Basketball etc. It takes just 11 and 3 minutes to fully inflate a small car or a motorcycle tyre, respectively.

Xiaomi Portable Electric Air Compressor 1S weighs 480 grams, and comes equipped with a built-in LED light that makes it convenient to operate in the night or a dark environment.

Xiaomi Portable Electric Air Compressor 1S features five preset modes for simple use with default pressure to avoid the case of over-inflating. Additionally, it also comes with an SOS flashing feature for night time emergencies and Nylon low temperature nozzle with embedded copper ring for safer use.

Price and Availability

Xiaomi Portable Electric Air Compressor 1S is launched at an introductory price of ₹2,799 in India and is available on Xiaomi's crowdfunding platform. It comes with a standard black color variant.

