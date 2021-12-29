Xiaomi has launched three new smartphones; Xiaomi 12, Xiaomi 12 Pro, and Xiaomi 12 FX in the Chinese market. The Xiaomi 12 series smartphones hold features like punch hole display, tripe camera as standard, fast charging, and on top of it the 5G capabilities. The Chinese smartphone maker has also unveiled its new skin MIUI 13 with these smartphones. The MIUI 13 is based on Android 12 which is expected to add smoothness and stability to Xiaomi smartphones.

These phones will go on sale starting December 31 in China. The smartphone maker did not announce India launch date yet but these phones might come soon next year.

Xiaomi 12

Xiaomi 12 comes in a 6.28 inch FHD+ display with 120Hz refresh rate. The phone gets newly launched Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC in the octa-core format coupled with 8GB RAM. As expected the Xiaomi 12 runs MIUI 13 based on Android 12.

In optics, Xiaomi 12 features triple rear camera setup. It has a 50MP primary Sony IMX766 sensor, a 13MP ultra-wide lens and a 5-megapixel macro lens. Xiaomi 12 has a 32MP selfie camera.

Xiaomi 12 is priced at CNY 3,699 (nearly ₹43,400) for the 8GB RAM/128GB storage variant. The 8GB/256GB model at CNY 3,999 (nearly ₹46,900) and the 12GB/256GB option at CNY 4,399 (around ₹51,600).

Xiaomi 12 Pro

Xiaomi 12 Pro gets a 6.73 inch WQHD+ AMOLED display with 120Hz refresh rate and 1500 nits of peak brightness. It has the same chipset as in Xiaomi 12 and RAM combination, with the same MIUI and Android support.

The 12 Pro too comes with triple rear camera setup. It sports a 50MP primary Sony IMX707 sensor, a 50MP bokeh lens and a 50MP ultra-wide sensor. The Xiaomi 12 Pro has a 32MP selfie lens.

The Xiaomi 12 Pro ships with a 4,600mAh battery that supports 120W fast wired charging. The phone also supports 50W wireless charging and 10W reverse wireless charging.

Xiaomi 12 Pro sells at CNY 4,699 (around ₹55,100) for the 8GB/128GB variant. The 8GB/256GB model is at CNY 4,999 (nearly ₹58,600) and the 12GB/256GB option at CNY 5,399 (nearly ₹63,300).

Xiaomi 12X

The Xiaomi 12X features a 6.28 inch, triple rear camera setup and the same 4,500mAh battery. The 12X gets an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 chipset paired with 12GB RAM.

The Xiaomi 12X will retail at CNY 3,199 (nearly ₹37,500) for the 8GB/128GB variant. The 8GB/ 256GB version is at CNY 3,499 (around ₹41,000) and a 12GB/256GB variant is priced at CNY 3,799 (around ₹44,500).

MIUI 13

The stable version of MIUI 13 will be available in China for Xiaomi 11 Pro, Xiaomi 11, and Xiaomi 11 Ultra by the end of January 2022.

Global users will receive MIUI 13 updates starting from the first quarter of 2022. First batch includes; Mi 11, Mi 11 Ultra, Mi 11i, Mi 11X Pro, Mi 11X, Redmi 10, Redmi 10 Prime, Xiaomi 11 Lite 5G NE, Xiaomi 11 Lite NE, Redmi Note 8 (2021), Xiaomi 11T Pro, Xiaomi 11T, Redmi Note 10 Pro, Redmi Note 10 Pro Max, Redmi Note 10, Mi 11 Lite 5G, Mi 11 Lite, and Redmi Note 10 JE, the company noted in its global blog post.

In addition to MIUI 13, MIUI 13 Pad has been launched that will be available for the Mi Pad 5 Pro and Mi Pad 5 by January-end.

