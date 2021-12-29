Xiaomi launches Xiaomi 12, 12 Pro, 12X along with MIUI 13. See price, features

Xiaomi has launched three new smartphones; Xiaomi 12, Xiaomi 12 Pro, and Xiaomi 12 FX in the Chinese market. The Xiaomi 12 series smartphones hold features like punch hole display, tripe camera as standard, fast charging, and on top of it the 5G capabilities. The Chinese smartphone maker has also unveiled its new skin MIUI 13 with these smartphones. The MIUI 13 is based on Android 12 which is expected to add smoothness and stability to Xiaomi smartphones.

