Xiaomi likely to take a cue from Apple with metal-framed standard variants of Xiaomi 14: Report
The Xiaomi 14 Ultra is rumored to come in three storage configurations in China and feature metal frames, drawing inspiration from Apple and Samsung's latest flagship models.
Xiaomi is gearing up for its highly anticipated Xiaomi 14 series global launch event, scheduled to unfold on February 25, just ahead of the Mobile World Congress (MWC) commencement in Barcelona, Mint reported previously. Among the highlights of this event is the speculated release of the long-awaited Xiaomi 14 Ultra, with rumors swirling around a potential Titanium special edition.