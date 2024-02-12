Xiaomi is gearing up for its highly anticipated Xiaomi 14 series global launch event, scheduled to unfold on February 25, just ahead of the Mobile World Congress (MWC) commencement in Barcelona, Mint reported previously. Among the highlights of this event is the speculated release of the long-awaited Xiaomi 14 Ultra, with rumors swirling around a potential Titanium special edition. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Although Xiaomi has yet to officially confirm the existence of the Xiaomi 14 Ultra, recent reports, including one from 91Mobiles, hint at the possibility of a Titanium special edition variant. This follows Xiaomi's previous trend of offering special editions, such as the Titanium-framed Xiaomi 14 Pro in China. The global variant of the standard Xiaomi 14 has also made waves, appearing on the EMVCo website with key details, signaling its imminent arrival.

The Xiaomi 14 Ultra is rumored to come in three storage configurations in China: 12GB + 256GB, 16GB + 512GB, and 16GB + 1TB, catering to diverse consumer needs. Notably, the standard variants are expected to feature metal frames to maintain competitive pricing, with Xiaomi possibly drawing inspiration from Apple and Samsung's use of Titanium in their latest flagship models. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Moreover, the EMVCo certification listing hints at the Xiaomi 14 series shipping with Android 14-based HyperOS 1.0 and NFC support, promising enhanced user experiences and connectivity options.

In terms of specifications, the Chinese iteration of the Xiaomi 14 series boasts formidable features. Powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC, they sport HyperOS interfaces and LTPO OLED displays with up to 2K resolution and 120Hz dynamic refresh rates. The devices flaunt Leica-tuned triple rear camera setups, offering exceptional imaging capabilities, along with ample RAM and storage options to cater to diverse user requirements. Additionally, both the Xiaomi 14 and Xiaomi 14 Pro boost IP68 ratings for water and dust resistance, ensuring durability and reliability.

