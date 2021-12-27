Xiaomi MIUI 13 to bring smoothness and stability. See the list of phones to get it

Listen to this article Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Xiaomi new skin MIUI 13 might debut soon in Xiaomi 12. The reports say that Xiaomi’s new skin MIUI 13 based on Android 12 will add more freshness, stability and intuitive features. The upgrade comes over the existing MIUI 12.5 currently found in Xiaomi smartphones. The Chinese company says that MIUI 13 will majorly boost the smoothness of devices. The apps will take lesser time to load and the drop in frame rates will be minimized with this new skin. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Xiaomi new skin MIUI 13 might debut soon in Xiaomi 12. The reports say that Xiaomi’s new skin MIUI 13 based on Android 12 will add more freshness, stability and intuitive features. The upgrade comes over the existing MIUI 12.5 currently found in Xiaomi smartphones. The Chinese company says that MIUI 13 will majorly boost the smoothness of devices. The apps will take lesser time to load and the drop in frame rates will be minimized with this new skin.

The MIUI 13 will bring features such as Focus Computing 2.0, liquid storage, and atomic memory which is believed to result in faster read and write times, said Xiaomi. {{name}} {{#items}} {{{headline}}}

The MIUI 13 will bring features such as Focus Computing 2.0, liquid storage, and atomic memory which is believed to result in faster read and write times, said Xiaomi. Subscribe to Continue Reading Start 15 Days Free Trial

The CEO of Xiaomi, Lei Jun, shared a poll on Weibo asking for what feature do the users expect to have in the upcoming MIUI 13. The majority of the users reported that they expect the software to be bug-free. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}} {{name}} {{#items}} {{{headline}}}

Xiaomi announced the list of its first batch of phones to receive the MIUI 13 update. The phones in the first batch include Xiaomi 11 Ultra, Xiaomi 11, Redmi K40 Pro, K40 Pro+, and the Xiaomi 11 Youth Edition. It is is also testing the new skin on Redmi Note 8, which might get the official update in the next batch.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}