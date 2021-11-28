Chinese smartphone maker., Xiaomi , will launch its mid-segment smartphones under the sub-brand Redmi on November 30 in India. The already launched smartphone in China will be known as Redmi Note 11T 5G in India. It was launched as Redmi Note 11 5G in China along with two other variants; Note 11 Pro and Note 11 Pro+. The Redmi Note 11T 5G will fit under the mid-segment and compete with Realme and Samsung in its segment. Redmi under the brand Xiaomi is known to bring affordable and feature rich smartphones.

The 5G enable handset will ship with similar chipset that supports it. It is expected to feature MediaTek Dimensity 810 SoC coupled with 6GB and 8GB RAM options. It could also see 64GB of minimum internal storage. Going with the trend, Redmi Note 11T 5G will run on Android 11.

The model which was launched in China featured 6.6 inch display with 90Hz refresh rate. Similarly, the Note 11 sports a dual rear camera setup with a 50MP main camera and an 8MP secondary lens. The phone comes with a 16MP selfie camera. Note 11 gets a 5,000mAh battery coupled with 33W charger, 3.5mm audio jack and USB Type-C port. It is IP53 rated.

In China, Redmi Note 11 5G was launched at CNY 1,199 (around ₹14,000) for the 4GB RAM + 128GB storage variant. The phone also comes in 6GB + 128GB, 8GB + 128GB, and 8GB + 256GB models priced at CNY 1,299 (nearly ₹16,400), CNY 1,499 (nearly ₹18,700), and CNY 1,699 (nearly ₹21,100), respectively. Note 11 5G comes in Black Realm, Shallow Dream Galaxy, and Slight Mint colours.

Xiaomi has also launched POCO M4 Pro recently in the European market which is also expected to hit the Indian shores soon.

Another smartphone maker, Motorola, is expected to launch a new budget segment smartphone G31 in India soon. The Lenovo-owned smartphone maker had already launched it in European markets with MediaTek Helio G85 chipset and 6.4 inches AMOLED display. It will reportedly feature 50MP main lens and an 8MP ultra-wide shooter. Motorola G31 might ship with 5,000mAh battery.

