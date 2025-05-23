Xiaomi now has its own in-house flagship chipset, like Apple, called Xring O1

Xiaomi’s answer to the Snapdragon 8 Elite and MediaTek Dimensity 9400 is here and it’s called the Xring O1. Here’s what it packs.

Shaurya Sharma
Published23 May 2025, 05:59 PM IST
The Xring o1 gets a deca core CPU.
The Xring o1 gets a deca core CPU.(Xiaomi)

While we have heard a lot about what flagship chipsets Qualcomm and MediaTek have to offer, Xiaomi, joining the fray, has revealed its own in-house flagship chipset, called the Xring O1. This chipset is said to go toe-to-toe with other flagship chipsets from the likes of Qualcomm and MediaTek, which are the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite and the MediaTek Dimensity 9400 chipset. That should tell you that this is a flagship-grade chipset by Xiaomi. Here, let us tell you all the details about it.

                      Xiaomi Xring O1 Chipset: Details

                      The Xiaomi Xring O1, having 19 billion transistors, features a deca-core CPU, meaning there are 10 cores. It also gets Xiaomi's fourth-gen ISP and a 6-core NPU offering 44 TOPS for AI-based tasks.

                      The chipset also has a powerful GPU to go along with it: the Arm Immortalis-G925 MC16 GPU. It should be noted that this is the same GPU found in the MediaTek Dimensity 9400 chipset, but with more shader cores.

                      Following In Apple's Footsteps

                      If you think about it, most companies are starting to feature their own chipsets. Google does so with its Tensor lineup, Samsung has its Exynos lineup, and Apple, of course, has its A-series of chipsets, like the Apple A18 and the Apple A18 Pro and previous models. Xiaomi seems to be following a similar direction with its own in-house silicon.

                      It should be noted that this uses a 3nm process, just like the Apple A18 chipsets, as well as the Snapdragon 8 Elite and the MediaTek Dimensity 9400. This should tell you that Xiaomi is quite serious about its chipset, and it is reportedly going to debut these chipsets in its products, such as the Xiaomi Tablet 7 Ultra and the Xiaomi 15S Pro (3 million points on AnTuTu benchmark).

                      Business NewsTechnologyNewsXiaomi now has its own in-house flagship chipset, like Apple, called Xring O1
