Xiaomi now has its own in-house flagship chipset, like Apple, called Xring O1

While we have heard a lot about what flagship chipsets Qualcomm and MediaTek have to offer, Xiaomi, joining the fray, has revealed its own in-house flagship chipset, called the Xring O1. This chipset is said to go toe-to-toe with other flagship chipsets from the likes of Qualcomm and MediaTek, which are the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite and the MediaTek Dimensity 9400 chipset. That should tell you that this is a flagship-grade chipset by Xiaomi. Here, let us tell you all the details about it.

Xiaomi Xring O1 Chipset: Details The Xiaomi Xring O1, having 19 billion transistors, features a deca-core CPU, meaning there are 10 cores. It also gets Xiaomi's fourth-gen ISP and a 6-core NPU offering 44 TOPS for AI-based tasks.

The chipset also has a powerful GPU to go along with it: the Arm Immortalis-G925 MC16 GPU. It should be noted that this is the same GPU found in the MediaTek Dimensity 9400 chipset, but with more shader cores.

Following In Apple's Footsteps If you think about it, most companies are starting to feature their own chipsets. Google does so with its Tensor lineup, Samsung has its Exynos lineup, and Apple, of course, has its A-series of chipsets, like the Apple A18 and the Apple A18 Pro and previous models. Xiaomi seems to be following a similar direction with its own in-house silicon.