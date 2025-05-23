Xiaomi now has its own in-house flagship chipset, like Apple, called Xring O1

While we have heard a lot about what flagship chipsets Qualcomm and MediaTek have to offer, Xiaomi, joining the fray, has revealed its own in-house flagship chipset, called the Xring O1. This chipset is said to go toe-to-toe with other flagship chipsets from the likes of Qualcomm and MediaTek, which are the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite and the MediaTek Dimensity 9400 chipset. That should tell you that this is a flagship-grade chipset by Xiaomi. Here, let us tell you all the details about it.
Also Read: Google to let users test Android 16 desktop mode on phones with external display support, here’s how
70% OFF
₹4299₹14500
Get This
47% OFF
₹7999₹14999
Get This
42% OFF
₹43990₹75850
Get This
61% OFF
₹3005₹7800
Get This
68% OFF
₹7790₹24000
Get This
50% OFF
₹3249₹6499
Get This
48% OFF
₹2506₹417.67
Get This
The Xiaomi Xring O1, having 19 billion transistors, features a deca-core CPU, meaning there are 10 cores. It also gets Xiaomi's fourth-gen ISP and a 6-core NPU offering 44 TOPS for AI-based tasks.
The chipset also has a powerful GPU to go along with it: the Arm Immortalis-G925 MC16 GPU. It should be noted that this is the same GPU found in the MediaTek Dimensity 9400 chipset, but with more shader cores.
If you think about it, most companies are starting to feature their own chipsets. Google does so with its Tensor lineup, Samsung has its Exynos lineup, and Apple, of course, has its A-series of chipsets, like the Apple A18 and the Apple A18 Pro and previous models. Xiaomi seems to be following a similar direction with its own in-house silicon.
It should be noted that this uses a 3nm process, just like the Apple A18 chipsets, as well as the Snapdragon 8 Elite and the MediaTek Dimensity 9400. This should tell you that Xiaomi is quite serious about its chipset, and it is reportedly going to debut these chipsets in its products, such as the Xiaomi Tablet 7 Ultra and the Xiaomi 15S Pro (3 million points on AnTuTu benchmark).
MOBILE FINDER: iPhone 16 LATEST Price, Specs And More