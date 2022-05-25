Xiaomi OLED Vision TV will go on its first sale tomorrow starting 12 noon via mi.com, Mi Home, Flipkart, Amazon and all retail outlets. Further, as part of the offer, HDFC Bank card holders can avail an instant discount of up to ₹6,000.

Xiaomi launched its first OLED smart TV on April 27 along with Xiaomi 12 Pro and Xiaomi Pad. The 55 inch OLED TV comes with eight speaker setup, IMAX Enhanced and Dolby Vision IQ and Xiaomi's Patchwall interface.

Xiaomi OLED Vision TV features a 4K OLED with self-illuminating pixels along the support of IMAX Enhanced, Dolby Vision IQ, Dolby Atmos and DTS:X. The Xiaomi OLED Vision TV also offers 30W speakers. Under the hood, it is powered by MediaTek 9617 quad-core chipset.

Xiaomi OLED Vision TV comes with PatchWall 4 support. Xiaomi OLED Vision TV 55 inch will be available for ₹89,999. Taking the instant discount of ₹6,000, the OLED TV can be purchased at ₹83,999.