Total smartphone shipments touched an all-time high of 166 million units by the end of CY2021, growing 11% YoY. 5G shipments grew more than 600% YoY. Smartphone revenue in CY2021 touched $37 billion, according to CMR’s India Mobile Handset Market Review Report for Q4 2021 released today.

Apple shipments recorded 31% YoY growth. 2021 was the most successful year for Apple. It topped the Super-premium (INR 50000-100000) segment with 81% market share. Apple’s overall CY2021 revenue was around $5 billion.

Xiaomi (21%), Realme (17%) and Samsung (16%) captured the top three spots in the smartphone leaderboard in Q4 2021 followed by Vivo and Oppo. In Q4 2021, Samsung led the 5G smartphone segment with 23% market share followed by Apple at 14%.

While affordable smartphone shipments (sub-INR 7000) declined, premium smartphones (>INR 25000) registered an uptick in their growth.

Shipra Sinha, Analyst-Industry Intelligence Group, CMR, “Smartphone continues to be an essential life driver. This is clearly reflected in the robust growth in the India smartphone market amidst the second pandemic wave, and despite component shortages. 5G played a key role in this overall growth with its contribution increasing to 17% in CY2021. 5G shipments increased significantly (43%) in the value for money (INR 7,000 – INR 24,999) smartphone segment."

“One in every eight smartphones shipped in CY2021 was a premium smartphone. During the year, the premium smartphone segment grew 79% YoY. This is where more smartphone brands, including the likes of Xiaomi, realme, OPPO, iQOO and vivo are seeking to challenge the current market incumbents, such as OnePlus, Apple and Samsung in the affordable premium tier segment.," Shipra added.

In CY2022, CMR estimates point to a potential 15-18% YoY growth in smartphone shipments. H1 2022 will continue to see supply-side constraints, with gradual easing in the second half of the year. CMR estimates 5G smartphone shipments to hover around 64 million, with the overall smartphone shipments topping the 190+ million mark.

