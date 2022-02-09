Xiaomi Q4’21 shipments decline to 21%, Realme gains 6%, Apple at 14% in 5G

Shipra Sinha, Analyst-Industry Intelligence Group, CMR, “Smartphone continues to be an essential life driver. This is clearly reflected in the robust growth in the India smartphone market amidst the second pandemic wave, and despite component shortages. 5G played a key role in this overall growth with its contribution increasing to 17% in CY2021. 5G shipments increased significantly (43%) in the value for money (INR 7,000 – INR 24,999) smartphone segment."