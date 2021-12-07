Xiaomi Redmi Note 11T 5G will go on sale today in India. Launched in three formats, Redmi Note 11T 5G sale will begin on Amazon at 12 noon today. Chinese smartphone maker, Xiaomi, launched Redmi Note 11T 5G in India on November 30 with evol design, available in 3 colours; Stardust White, Matte Black and Majestic Blue. It has side mounted fingerprint scanner.

The punch-hole display smartphone, Redmi Note 11T 5G is priced at ₹15,999 for 6GB/64GB, 6GB/128GB at ₹17,999 and the 8GB/128GB has been priced at ₹19,999.

It will available made available at Mi stores starting December 7. Under the new introductory offer, the Redmi Note 11T 5G will be sold at ₹14,999, ₹15,999 and ₹17,999 respectively.

The 5G enabled handset features MediaTek Dimensity 810 6nm octa-core SoC coupled with 6GB RAM base variant and UFS 2.2. Going with the trend, Redmi Note 11T 5G runs on Android 11 coupled with MIUI 12.5. It is protected by Corning Gorilla Glass and is IP53 rated.

The model features 6.6 inch display with 90Hz refresh rate. Similarly, the Note 11T 5G sports a dual rear camera setup with a 50MP main camera, an 8MP ultra-wide lens. The phone comes with a 16MP selfie camera.

Note 11 gets a 5,000mAh battery coupled with 33W charger, 3.5mm audio jack and USB Type-C port.

It was launched as Redmi Note 11 5G in China along with two other variants; Note 11 Pro and Note 11 Pro+. The Redmi Note 11T 5G will fit under the mid-segment and compete with Realme and Samsung in its segment. Redmi under the brand Xiaomi is known to bring affordable and feature rich smartphones.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.