Xiaomi set to launch flagship Xiaomi 14 series globally on February 25, CEO Lei Jun confirms
In a highly anticipated move, Xiaomi is set to launch its latest flagship series, the Xiaomi 14, globally on February 25, just ahead of the Mobile World Congress (MWC) 2024. The unveiling will include the Xiaomi 14 and Xiaomi 14 Pro, with speculation surrounding the debut of the top-tier Xiaomi 14 Ultra at the same event. Xiaomi CEO Lei Jun confirmed this exciting development in a post on the social media platform X, creating a buzz among tech enthusiasts worldwide.