In a highly anticipated move, Xiaomi is set to launch its latest flagship series, the Xiaomi 14, globally on February 25, just ahead of the Mobile World Congress (MWC) 2024. The unveiling will include the Xiaomi 14 and Xiaomi 14 Pro, with speculation surrounding the debut of the top-tier Xiaomi 14 Ultra at the same event. Xiaomi CEO Lei Jun confirmed this exciting development in a post on the social media platform X, creating a buzz among tech enthusiasts worldwide.

The Xiaomi 14 series, initially unveiled in China in October 2023, introduces the revolutionary HyperOS user interface, marking a significant leap in user experience. The global launch will serve as a platform for showcasing the company's technological prowess on an international scale.

As per a report from Gadgets 360, one of the highlights of the series is the rumored Xiaomi 14 Ultra, which is expected to be the pinnacle of the lineup. Recently spotted on Geekbench with the model number 24030PN60G, the Ultra variant is anticipated to be powered by the formidable Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC, coupled with an Adreno 750 GPU and boasting up to 16GB of RAM. The device is poised to run on the Android 14-based HyperOS, delivering a seamless and cutting-edge user interface.

The Xiaomi 14 Ultra is rumored to feature a 6.7-inch 2K AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate. Security features might include an ultrasonic in-display fingerprint sensor, ensuring advanced data protection.

Camera enthusiasts can expect a top-tier photography experience with the Xiaomi 14 Ultra's quad rear camera setup, led by a 50-megapixel Sony LYT-900 primary sensor. The device is geared with a 5,180mAh battery, supporting 90W wired and 50W wireless charging, catering to users who demand both speed and convenience.

Meanwhile, the global variants of the Xiaomi 14 and Xiaomi 14 Pro are anticipated to mirror their Chinese counterparts in specifications. The Xiaomi 14 Pro, for instance, offers a 6.73-inch 2K LTPO display, powered by a Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset, with up to 16GB of LPDDR5X RAM and up to 1TB of UFS 4.0 storage. The Pro model boasts a formidable Leica-branded triple rear camera setup, featuring a 50MP primary sensor with optical image stabilization (OIS), a 50MP telephoto shooter, and a 50MP ultra-wide-angle lens. The front camera houses a 32MP sensor.

