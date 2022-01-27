Xiaomi has today launched the Xiaomi Service+, an app to address all service and support requirements of its customers. Xiaomi Service+ offers a range of support services such as device repair, price quotations, live chat assistance and others. Customers can avail all of them from the comfort of their homes with just a few clicks. Xiaomi Service+ app can book repair requests for all Xiaomi devices, installation and demos. It can also be used to locate the nearest service center for outreach services.

Users can view spare part prices as well as view the warranty information of their purchased devices. They will also be able to check the status of their service requests using the app.

Additionally, Xiaomi Service+ ensures customers always have access to customer support with features like chat with an AI Bot and live chat with an agent.

The Xiaomi Service+ app can be downloaded via Google Play or Getapps. It is the first touchpoint of service request and is supported by Xiaomi India’s nearly 2000 service centers across the country.

Muralikrishnan B, COO, Xiaomi India said, “At Xiaomi, we work towards building relationships that go beyond the purchase of a device. The launch of the Xiaomi Service+ app is a testimony to our commitment to providing seamless suport and after-sale services to every single customer for speedy redressal and solution delivery. Keeping in mind the growing need to receive at-home services, Xiaomi Service+ aims to address every customer’s service request from the comfort of their home with just a few clicks. The app can be effectively used to raise service requests, track the status of the request, and receive information on the warranty status of their device, among a host of other features. Xiaomi Service+ is a cornerstone in elevating the user after-sales service experience."

