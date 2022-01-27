Xiaomi starts Service+ app for after-sales requirements

Muralikrishnan B, COO, Xiaomi India said, “At Xiaomi, we work towards building relationships that go beyond the purchase of a device. The launch of the Xiaomi Service+ app is a testimony to our commitment to providing seamless suport and after-sale services to every single customer for speedy redressal and solution delivery. Keeping in mind the growing need to receive at-home services, Xiaomi Service+ aims to address every customer’s service request from the comfort of their home with just a few clicks. The app can be effectively used to raise service requests, track the status of the request, and receive information on the warranty status of their device, among a host of other features. Xiaomi Service+ is a cornerstone in elevating the user after-sales service experience."