Xiaomi surpasses Apple in the global wearables market in Q1 2025: Canalys report

Xiaomi surpasses Apple to become the top wearable band vendor in Q1 of 2025 with 8.7 million units of shipment.

Aishwarya Panda
Published26 May 2025, 03:10 PM IST
Check out the latest Canalys study on how the wearables band market has evolved in 2025.
Xiaomi regained the crown for top wearable band vendor in Q1 of 2025, leaving some of the top brands, including Apple, Garmin, and others, behind in the race. This was possible due to the latest innovations in the Mi Band and the Redmi Watch series, gaining much popularity in the market according to the Canalys study. The report highlighted that Xiaomi gained 44% annual growth in shipments to 8.7 million units. The major growth was driven by Redmi Band 5 sales, bringing the company to the top spot. With Xiaomi dominating the market, Apple took the second place with only 5% growth in shipments. Know more about the Canalys study and how the wearable band market has evolved over the years.

                      Xiaomi overtakes wearables band market

                      In the latest Canalys report, it was highlighted that the global wearable band market saw a 13% jump in Q1 2025, with over 46.6 million units. This data was calculated based on three categories: basic bands, basic watches and smartwatches. Globally, Xiaomi has the highest number of shipments with 8.7 million units, followed by Apple with 7.6 million units. While the Q1 was for Xiaomi, Apple is expected to regain its position by the second half of 2024.

                      Jack Leathem, Analyst at Canalys, said, “Xiaomi has upgraded its Mi Band and Redmi Watch series with refreshed designs and advanced data capabilities, bringing comprehensive features down the price segments, boosting its value proposition.” Therefore, the launch of Xiaomi Smart Band 9 and Redmi Band 5 played a huge role, and the price segment also played a major role this quarter for smartwatch buyers.

                      On the other hand, Huawei, Samsung, and Gramin are not so far in the competition as they also retained the top 5 position. Huawei is almost closer to Apple with 7.1 million units in shipment, most of which are GT and Fit series watches. Additionally, Samsung experienced a 74% growth in shipments with 4.9 million units due to its premium positioning in the market. 

                      The report revealed the most important factors for buying a smartwatch, and the top priority for consumers is price point and battery life. While the health tracking features are the third important factor. Cynthia Chen, Research Manager at Canalys, also highlighted how buyers are shifting towards ecosystem experiences, than hardware features.

