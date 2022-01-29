Xiaomi to launch Redmi smart TV with 4K, HDR along with Redmi Note 11S

Listen to this article Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Xiaomi will be launching a new smart TV under the Redmi banner. The new 43 inch smart TV will debut in India on February 9 along with the Redmi Note 11S smartphone. The Redmi X43 4K smart TV comes with features like HDR and Dolby Vision. The smart HDR TV, Redmi X43, will accompany 30W speakers for the sound. Like all the other Xiaomi-made TVs, it too will ship with its PatchWall OS. The February 9 event will also witness the launch of Redmi Smart Band Pro as well.

The 'Notify Me' page is already live for the Redmi 43 inch smart 4K HDR TV. The Redmi smart X43 TV might retail on Amazon along with the company's website and other leading offline partners.

Meanwhile, the Chinese smartphone maker, will also unveil the Redmi Note 11 series on the same day. It did launch the new Redmi Note 11 series on January 26 globally that consisted of four smartphones, Redmi Note 11 Pro 5G, Note 11 Pro, Note 11S and Note 11. Out of it only Redmi Note 11S will be launched in India.

Redmi Note 11S features:

View Full Image Xiaomi to launch Redmi 11s on Feb 9 in India. Click on the image to enlarge

Redmi Note 11S features:

Being a mid-ranger smartphone, the Redmi Note 11S would see 90Hz AMOLED display, 108MP quad-camera set up and fast charging. It is expected to launch with MediaTek Helio G96 chipset coupled with 6GB RAM.

The company might add a 5,000mAh battery along with a fast charger. It is expected to run on MIUI 13 skin based on Android 11 in India.

