Xiaomi to launch Watch S1 along with series 12 on March 15. Read more

Xiaomi will launch a new smartwatch along with the launch of Xiaomi 12 series on March 15. The new smartwatch will be known as Xiaomi Watch S1. The teaser image says that it has got the classic dual push buttons on its circular frame. The Xiaomi Watch S1 would likely to come in the standard 42mm circular dial with customizable straps. It will be unveiled with Xiaomi 12 series featuring three new smartphones, Xiaomi 12, 12X and Xiaomi 12 Pro.

There are chances that Xiaomi could also launch the Ultra variant as well during the launch event. The Chinese smartphone company could also launch the Watch S1 Active for the young buyers as well.

The new smartphones will be in the premium segment and will be unveiled in the global markets. The Xiaomi 12 series will use triple pro-grade cameras which are more likely to be Sony sensors. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Among the other features, Xiaomi 12 series will use the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 in the Pro model. The other phones are expected to get the 800 series Snapdragon processors.

Being the premium phones, they are expected to get 12GB RAM and 128GB as internal storage. The Android 12 and MIUI 13 are the basic asks for these flagship smartphones.

Xiaomi 12 series will get features such as 120Hz refresh rate, AMOLED display and fast charging. The Ultra or the Pro model could get 144Hz refresh rate as well. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

For photography, Xiaomi 12 series is going to use 50MP Sony IMX sensors along with two supportive lenses and a single selfie lens. The battery could range between 4,500mAh to 5,000mAh along with fast charger.

These smartphones debut in the European markets and other regions. The India arrival is yet to announce and so the pricing of the Xiaomi 12 series depends upon the chipsets.

