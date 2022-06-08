Xiaomi to offer free YouTube Premium subscription for these devices. Details1 min read . Updated: 08 Jun 2022, 06:55 PM IST
- Offer available for devices purchased Feb onwards
- The offer is valid for Redmi products as well
Listen to this article
Chinese smartphone maker, Xiaomi, has announced its partnership with YouTube to offer extended free trials of YouTube Premium to eligible users on select current devices. Eligible customers will receive up to three months of YouTube Premium free of charge.