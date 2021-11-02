Xiaomi is going to bring its recently launched smartphone Redmi Note 11 series to India. The Chinese smartphone maker launched three smartphones under Note 11 series; Redmi Note 11 5G, Redmi Note 11 Pro and Redmi Note Pro+ in its home market last month. To dig in the festivity and strengthen its mid-segment portfolio, Xiaomi is rumoured to launch these smartphones to the Indian market. Redmi is known for selling budget and mid-segment smartphones in India.

The smartphone maker might rename these phones for India. The Redmi Note 11 5G could become Redmi Note 11T, Redmi Note 11 Pro as Xiaomi 11i and Redmi Note 11 Pro+ might become Xiaomi 11i Hypercharge.

The Xiaomi Redmi Note 11 5G was priced at CNY 1,199 (around ₹14,000) for the 4GB RAM1/28GB storage variant. The Note 11 Pro at CNY 1,599 (app. ₹18,700) for the 6GB/128GB model and Redmi Note 11 Pro+ was sold at CNY 1,899 (around ₹22,200) for the 6GB/128GB option.

Earlier, Xiaomi had launched Redmi Note 11 series in the mid-segment with latest features such as 120Hz refresh rate, 120W of fast charging support, punch hole display, etc. These smartphones were unveiled in the China market first and expected to hit the Indian shores soon. All of the launched smartphones come with MediaTek Dimensity chipsets.

The basic model out of three phones, Redmi Note 11 supports 5G and comes with 6.6 inch display that supports 90Hz refresh rate. It is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 810 SoC supported by 8GB RAM and 128GB internal storage. The Note 11 sports a dual rear camera setup with a 50MP main camera and an 8MP secondary lens. The phone comes with a 16MP selfie camera. Note 11 gets a 5,000mAh battery coupled with 33W charger, 3.5mm audio jack and USB Type-C port. It is IP53 rated.

The Redmi Note 11 Pro and Pro+ feature a 6.67-inch punch hole AMOLED display with 120Hz refresh rate. The Redmi Note 11 Pro and Redmi Note 11 Pro+ are powered by an octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 920 SoC paired with up to 8GB of RAM and up to 256GB internal storage.

The Redmi Note 11 Pro+ is supported by a 4,500mAh battery with 120W fast charging support. The Redmi Note 11 Pro, on the other hand, packs a 5,000mAh battery and comes with 67W fast charging. In optics, the Redmi Note 11 Pro and Redmi Note 11 Pro+ come with a quad rear camera setup that includes a 108MP with an f/1.89 aperture.

These smartphones could also see India-specific changes.

