Xiaomi to use Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 in Xiaomi 12. Know features

Chinese smartphone maker, Xiaomi, has announced that it will use the newly launched Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset in its upcoming smartphone Xiaomi 12.The Global VP and MD of Xiaomi India, Manu Kumar Jain made this announcement public on his Twitter profile. The US based semiconductor maker on Tuesday unveiled its latest Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC for flagship Android smartphones. Xiaomi is among the first to use it commercially in its premium segment smartphone Xiaomi 12.

Other than Xiaomi, Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 will be adopted by global OEMs and brands including Black Shark, Honor, iQOO, Motorola, Nubia, OnePlus, OPPO, Realme, Redmi, SHARP, Sony Corporation, vivo, and ZTE, with commercial devices expected by the end of 2021.

Equipped with the 4th gen Snapdragon X65 5G Modem-RF System, the new Snapdragon 8 is the most advanced 5G mobile platform and the world's first 5G modem-RF solution to reach 10 Gigabit download speeds. Snapdragon 8 features the Qualcomm FastConnect 6900 Mobile Connectivity System supporting the fastest Wi-Fi speeds available—up to 3.6 Gbps—over Wi-Fi 6 and 6E.

This new premium mobile platform includes the first commercial 18-bit mobile ISP, capturing over 4000x more camera data than its predecessor for extreme dynamic range, color, and sharpness at staggering speeds up to 3.2 gigapixels per second.

This is also the first 8K HDR video capture in a mobile platform and it’s capable of capturing in the premium HDR10+ format. Snapdragon 8 also includes a fourth separate ISP, the new Always-On ISP, which allows the camera to run with low power consumption.

