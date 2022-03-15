Xiaomi has unveiled its 12 series in a global launch today. The Chinese smartphone maker launched Xiaomi 12, Xiaomi 12 Pro and Xiaomi 12X. Featuring Snapdragon chipsets, the Xiaomi 12 series also gets 50MP triple camera set up, AMOLED display and fast charging capabilities. Along with Xiaomi 12 series, it also launched two new smartwatches, Watch S1 and Watch S1 Active. Xiaomi launched a new TWS earbuds, Buds 3T Pro as well.

The Watch S1 comes with 1.43 inch display, leather straps, NFC, Bluetooth, more than 200 watch faces, 5ATM water resistance, voice assistance and up to 12 days battery life. The Watch S1 Active has similar features but comes with colourful straps.

The Xiaomi 12 and Xiaomi 12 Pro use Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset while the Xiaomi 12X features Snapdragon 870 processor. These phones come in Blue, Grey, and Purple colours.

Xiaomi 12

Xiaomi 12 has a 6.28 inch AMOELD display with 120Hz refresh rate. The phone runs on MIUI 13 based on Android 12 coupled with 12GB LPDDR5 RAM, expandable upto 256GB. Xiaomi 12 runs on Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset.

In cameras, the Xiaomi 12 has a 50MP Sony IMX766 main lens along with a 13MP ultra-wide sensor and a 5MP macro lens. It has a 32MP selfie camera. For power, Xiaomi 12 gets a 4,500mAh battery and a 67W fast charger.

Xiaomi 12 Pro

The Pro features a 6.73 inch WQHD E5 AMOLED display and 120Hz refresh rate. It uses the same processor, RAM, and OS. It gets a 4,600mAh battery along with a 120W fast charger.

For photos, Xiaomi 12 Pro gets 50MP triple camera set up and a 32MP front lens.

Xiaomi 12X

The 12X has the same features as Xiaomi 12 but it uses Snapdragon 870 chipset with 8GB RAM and 256GB internal storage.

Price

The Xiaomi 12 has been priced at $749 (around ₹57,200) for the 8GB RAM + 128GB storage variant. The 12 Pro begins at $999 (around ₹76,300) for the 8GB RAM + 256GB storage variant, while Xiaomi 12X comes at $649 (nearly ₹49,600) for the base 8GB RAM + 128GB storage variant.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.