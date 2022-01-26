Xiaomi has today globally unveiled the Redmi Note 11 series. The Xiaomi Redmi Note 11 series features four new smartphones, Redmi Note 11 Pro, Redmi Note 11 Pro 5G in the higher range, and Redmi Note 11S and Redmi Note 11 in the budget category. The handsets feature AMOLED display, 120Hz refresh rate, fast charging, 108MP main camera to name a few.

The Chinese smartphone maker has already announced the Redmi Note 11S India launch scheduled for February 9.

View Full Image Xiaomi Redmi Note 11 series

Redmi Note 11 Pro 5G and Note 11 Pro:

The Redmi Note 11 Pro 5G features 6.7 inch display with 120Hz refresh rate and punch hole design. The phone is protected by Corning Gorilla Glass. The Redmi Note 11 Pro 5G has a Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 chipset. It comes with 8GB RAM. The internal storage can be expanded to 1TB.

The Redmi Note 11 Pro gets MediaTek Helio G96 chipset. Both these smartphones get a battery of 5,000mAh with 67W fast charger. The Redmi Note 11 series will come with MIUI 13 out of the box.

Xiaomi has also announced Redmi Note 11S and Redmi Note 11 which are affordable than these two smartphones.

Redmi Note 11 and Note 11S:

The Redmi Note 11 ships with 5,000mAh battery, 33W charger, 50MP quad camera lens, and 3.5mm audio jack as well. It has a 90Hz punch hole display to get along Snapdragon 680 chipset. It also comes with 1TB of expandable storage.

Similarly, the Redmi Note 11S gets you the same sized battery, 90Hz AMOLED display and 108MP quad camera setup. It gets the MediaTek Helio G96 processor.

Price:

The Xiaomi Redmi Note 11 Pro 5G is priced at $329 (nearly ₹24,636) for the 6GB and 64GB variant. The other two variants are priced at $349 (around ₹26,134) and $379 (nearly ₹28,380). The early bird shopper can get the Redmi Note 11 Pro 5G at $299 (nearly ₹22,389) for the 6GB variant.

The Redmi Note 11 Pro has been priced at $299 (nearly ₹22,389) for the 6GB variant. The other two variants come at $329 (nearly 24,636), and $349 (around ₹26,134). Here also, the early birds can get the Redmi 11 Pro without 5G at $279 (nearly ₹20,892).

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.