Yelp, Strava and Duolingo are…dating apps?

On the internet, every app can be a dating app.
Just ask Strava user Courtney Hollingsworth. She has long used the exercise-tracking app Strava to log her runs and workouts, and leave kudos and comments for fellow athletes. Two years ago, she also used it to let a fellow runner know she was single and interested.
Countless dating apps promise to connect you with a soul mate or fling, but some intrepid daters scout for romance on other sites—from language-learning platform Duolingo to film-review hub Letterboxd. Striking up a conversation on a service where you know someone shares your interests can feel more natural than sifting through dating apps, former dating-service users say.
“I was always so hesitant to do traditional dating apps," Hollingsworth says. “It’s just such a wide net."
Online dating also has become more expensive, with subscriptions that can cost more than a monthly Netflix plan. Fewer people are willing to pay up, as the companies’ financial reports have shown.
Hollingsworth was 29 years old and working for Pinterest in San Francisco when she met Peter Krzywosz at a group relay race in May 2021. They followed each other on Strava. That fall, she started dropping him hints on the app, in one post comparing a tough workout to the Bay Area dating scene.
Krzywosz, then 27 and living in Chicago, commented on her posts and gave daily kudos. “It was just really easy for us to keep up with each other," he says.
The two met up at another race and afterward started texting more and video chatting. By late spring of 2022, they were officially a couple, and now live together in San Francisco. She got a job at Strava, and they still use the app to flirt with each other.
As with anywhere else, unsolicited outreach on an app that isn’t intended for romance can be creepy. But sometimes it can result in a love match.
Ice breaker
Gabe Vordick, a 22-year-old software developer in Madison, Wis., has stayed away from dating apps, mostly trying his luck by meeting people through friends or at parties and bars.
Because he spends a lot of his free time cycling, hiking or running, he is an active Strava user. In 2023, it suggested Vordick connect with an acquaintance he had met his freshman year of college.
Vordick saw that she frequently went ice skating, so he sent her a message saying that he was leaving Boston upon graduation, and would love to learn how to skate. They ended up dating for about six months.
Vordick doesn’t use Strava for its dating possibilities, but he now sees it as a way to meaningfully connect with people.
Rob Ciesielski and Amanda Lopez met doing more-cerebral workouts.
Both downloaded Duolingo to learn new languages: Ciesielski, a 43-year-old event manager who lives in Washington, D.C., was learning Spanish. Lopez, a 38-year-old writer who lives in the Philippines, was working on Mandarin.
Duolingo users can connect with friends from Facebook or contacts; they can also follow people who appear on the app’s leaderboard. In 2021, Ciesielski followed Lopez after she appeared in the top ranks, and began congratulating her for her daily achievements.
Curious about the cheerful stranger, Lopez looked him up on Facebook.
The two began messaging each other, which soon turned into video chatting 20 to 25 hours a week. The two would remotely watch movies on the weekend together and send love poems over email, Lopez says.
In June 2022, Ciesielski flew out to meet her in the Philippines, and they got married the next month. Once Lopez’s visa is approved, she will move to Washington to live with her husband.
Soon, people will meet “on every single app that exists," Ciesielski says. “On Uber Eats or whatever," he adds. “It’s just bound to happen."
Mutual tastes
A shared interest in food brought Terri Russell and Mel Chiong together in 2012.
The divorced parents, both based in Las Vegas, met through Yelp, becoming “Yelp friends" after Chiong thanked Russell for a macaron-bakery review she posted.
Yelp’s social features allow users to compliment each other, send direct messages and react to reviews with sentiments such as “helpful" or “love this." If people make their check-ins public, anyone who is a Yelp friend can see where they have been.
The two soon discovered they were visiting the same places at different times—gyms, restaurants, even locations in Southern California where both have family. They messaged about running shoes after a mutual Yelp friend posted about a race. Eventually, they met up—at a restaurant, naturally.
They formed a friend group with fellow Yelp members who joked constantly about the two of them dating. But it wasn’t until Mother’s Day 2013, when Chiong gave Russell a heartfelt card, that things went beyond friendship. They tied the knot in 2018.
Now 55, she hyphenates her last name as Terri Galura-Chiong.
“I never thought it was a resource for finding love," she says of the review platform.
Her husband, age 48, cautions against looking for love on Yelp. But, he says, “If there is a connection, regardless of where the platform is, it’s going to happen."
A reel connection
In the middle of the Covid-19 lockdown in Melbourne, Australia, Digby Houghton, then 23, logged on to Letterboxd. The objective: posting his review of a decades-old Taiwanese drama called “Rebels of the Neon God."
Almost 4,000 miles away in Malaysia, Megan Ng liked the review he wrote.
Houghton, a freelance film critic, checked out Ng’s profile. Her own review of the 1996 indie comedy “The Daytrippers" caught his eye, so he followed her on Letterboxd and Twitter.
He noticed the then-20-year-old student listed her location as living in Malaysia and Melbourne. But because of Australia’s pandemic travel restrictions, Ng couldn’t get back to Melbourne.
The two struck up a casual online friendship, messaging mostly about films. Then, in February 2021, Houghton decided to give her a call. Next, they were regularly having virtual movie hangs, streaming films online with a video-chat window open.
Ng, now a web designer and developer, moved back to Australia in January 2022. The two met up and quickly made the relationship official. They now see together three to four films a week. Neither finds it particularly odd that Letterboxd was their matchmaker.
“It’s just the world we live in now," Houghton says. “We’re so connected in seemingly uncommon ways."
Write to Ann-Marie Alcántara at ann-marie.alcantara@wsj.com