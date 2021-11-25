Yes Bank partners Amazon Pay for UPI transactions. Read more

Mahendra Nerurkar, CEO and Vice President, Amazon Pay, added, “Our collaboration with YES BANK is an extension of this effort and unlocks more choices for our customers to pay anyone, anytime, anywhere, on or off Amazon.in. UPI is one of the most convenient and popular ways to pay in India. With a cloud native architecture we hope to keep raising the bar on availability, speed and customer experience using UPI through the Amazon app."

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}