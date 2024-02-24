Yes, It’s Rude to Use Your Laptop During Meetings—and More Tech Etiquette Rules You Might Be Breaking
Summary
- Our communication is increasingly mediated through our devices. Here, some ways to use them without making a rude fool of yourself.
Polite society can agree on certain unwritten rules when it comes to our digital devices. If someone is talking to you, remove at least one AirPod. (Yes, even with “Conversation Awareness" active.) If you get invited to someone’s wedding, don’t post a group selfie where the bride is sneezing, no matter how great you look in your Anthropologie shift. And if you’re riding a bus or train, don’t watch any TikToks or Instagram Reels at full volume.