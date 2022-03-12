Yes, what you wear on social media matters. How to master it.

When it comes to fashion, the social networking giant that started it all has become the “OK, boomer" of platforms. “Facebook is where your aunt shows off her best church outfit," said Ms. Akanegbu. Ms. Walters of Long Island admitted that “the only reason I’m still on Facebook is because it’s a great way for my mother-in-law to see pictures of my kids." For the professional family portraits she posts to Facebook of herself, her husband and their two daughters, Ms. Walters tends toward a “cottagecore" look: dreamy, floaty, unstuffy dresses by brands including Dôen, Sleeper and Hill House Home. “I can run around and pick up my kids in those dresses and I don’t look like I’m too ‘done,’" she said. Today, that laid-back, unpretentious aesthetic feels right for the OG social platform, which, for many users, is less about cultivating an image than it is about keeping in touch. And don’t be afraid to pose with that new puppy—your mom will love it.