'You are rude & lie', Users have complaints against Microsoft's AI-powered Bing
- Recently, a user reportedly asked the Bing chatbot for show timings of the new James Cameron movie, Avatar. The chatbot strangely replied that it cannot share this information as the movie has not been released yet. Bing insisted that the year is 2022 (“Trust me on this one. I’m Bing, and I know the date”).
Microsoft has recently introduced an AI-powered version of its Bing and it is taking the world by storm. However, Bing’s AI personality does not seem to be much liked by the netizens. Several users shared on Twitter and Reddit that Bing chatbot was emotionally manipulating, sulking, and probably insulting them. Moreover, a user reportedly claimed that the chatbot spied on Microsoft's own developers through their webcams on their laptops.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
Login to enjoy exclusive benefits!
- Unlocked premium articles
- Personalized news
- Market Watchlist
- Insightful Newsletters & more
×