You can buy Apple MacBook Air M2 at 99,900: Here’s how

You can buy Apple MacBook Air M2 at ₹99,900: Here’s how2 min read . 12:05 PM IST
- The Apple MacBook Air M2 comes at a starting price of ₹1,19,900. It has received a flat discount of ₹14,400 reducing the cost of the device to ₹1,04,500.
Apple launched its MacBook Air M2 earlier this year. The latest laptop was launched at starting price of ₹1,19,900 and runs on Apple’s M2 chipset. Interestingly, it can be purchased under ₹1,00,000 on Amazon. Here is how the deal works:
Apple launched its MacBook Air M2 earlier this year. The latest laptop was launched at starting price of ₹1,19,900 and runs on Apple’s M2 chipset. Interestingly, it can be purchased under ₹1,00,000 on Amazon. Here is how the deal works:
The Apple MacBook Air M2 comes at a starting price of ₹1,19,900. It has received a flat discount of ₹14,400 reducing the cost of the device to ₹1,04,500. Moreover, interested customers can avail additional instant discounts on Amazon worth ₹6,000 on using HDFC credit and debit cards. Hence, the overall cost of the Apple MacBook Air M2 can be reduced to ₹99,000.
The Apple MacBook Air M2 comes at a starting price of ₹1,19,900. It has received a flat discount of ₹14,400 reducing the cost of the device to ₹1,04,500. Moreover, interested customers can avail additional instant discounts on Amazon worth ₹6,000 on using HDFC credit and debit cards. Hence, the overall cost of the Apple MacBook Air M2 can be reduced to ₹99,000.
To recall, Apple MacBook Air M2 is powered by the company’s latest M2 chipset. It sports a 13-inch Pro Retina display with 500 nits of brightness. As per the Cupertino based company, this laptop is 25 percent brighter than before.
To recall, Apple MacBook Air M2 is powered by the company’s latest M2 chipset. It sports a 13-inch Pro Retina display with 500 nits of brightness. As per the Cupertino based company, this laptop is 25 percent brighter than before.
This laptop measures 11.3 mm thin and weighs 2.7 pounds. It comes with an all-aluminium enclosure and features a silent and fanless design.
This laptop measures 11.3 mm thin and weighs 2.7 pounds. It comes with an all-aluminium enclosure and features a silent and fanless design.
Meanwhile, the 2020 model of Apple MacBook Air (256GB) is also currently listed at a discount of ₹10,000 on its original price of ₹99,999 on Croma. The laptop is selling at ₹89,900.
Meanwhile, the 2020 model of Apple MacBook Air (256GB) is also currently listed at a discount of ₹10,000 on its original price of ₹99,999 on Croma. The laptop is selling at ₹89,900.
Buyers can get an additional flat discount of ₹10,000 on purchases made using HDFC Bank credit cards. The bank discount brings the laptop’s price to ₹79,900. The said discount on Apple MacBook Air 2020 is available on Croma website as well as offline Croma stores.
Buyers can get an additional flat discount of ₹10,000 on purchases made using HDFC Bank credit cards. The bank discount brings the laptop’s price to ₹79,900. The said discount on Apple MacBook Air 2020 is available on Croma website as well as offline Croma stores.
“Discounted price inclusive of cashback will be applicable on the final payment page. Select the offer from “View all offers "on the payment page to avail the benefit. T&C Apply," says the device listing on Croma. The 2020 model of Apple MacBook Air comes powered by the company’s own sixteen-core neural engine M1 chipset having an eight-core CPU and seven-core GPU. The laptop features a 13.3-inch LED backlit screen with a resolution of 1560x1600 pixels. The display is IPS and sports a 227 PPI pixel density.
“Discounted price inclusive of cashback will be applicable on the final payment page. Select the offer from “View all offers "on the payment page to avail the benefit. T&C Apply," says the device listing on Croma. The 2020 model of Apple MacBook Air comes powered by the company’s own sixteen-core neural engine M1 chipset having an eight-core CPU and seven-core GPU. The laptop features a 13.3-inch LED backlit screen with a resolution of 1560x1600 pixels. The display is IPS and sports a 227 PPI pixel density.