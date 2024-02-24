You Say Bitcoin Is Digital Gold? Maybe It’s Digital Pearls
SummaryAlmost every previously disruptive technology has ended up being disrupted. Bitcoin could be too.
In 1917, Maisie Plant, the young wife of a rich businessman, couldn’t stop admiring a magnificent double strand of pearls from Cartier. The Parisian jeweler was looking for a U.S. headquarters in New York. Pierre Cartier offered to swap the necklace, priced at $1 million, for the Plants’ mansion on Fifth Avenue and 52nd Street in Manhattan. Maisie’s husband, Morton, promptly agreed to the trade.