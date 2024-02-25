You Spend Hours a Day in Your Browser. Now Make It Better.

One Chrome feature rolling out to users is an AI-powered intelligent tab organizer. Right-click on a tab (on Macs, you can Control-click or do a two-finger click) then select Organize Similar Tabs. This will group your open webpages by topic and suggest a name for the group. For example, you can keep a bunch of vacation-rental options together. To try it, install the latest version of Chrome Beta and enable Experimental AI in Settings.