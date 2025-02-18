Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!
Daikin 1.5 Ton 3 Star Inverter Split AC (Copper, PM 2.5 Filter, Triple Display, Dew Clean Technology, Coanda Airflow, 2024 Model, MTKL50U, White)View Details
₹36,990
Lloyd 1.5 Ton 3 Star Inverter Split AC (5 in 1 Convertible, Copper, Anti-Viral + PM 2.5 Filter, 2023 Model, White with Chrome Deco Strip, GLS18I3FWAGC)View Details
₹34,490
₹33,990
₹37,490
Panasonic 1.5 Ton 3 Star Wi-Fi Inverter Smart Split AC (Copper Condenser, 7 in 1 Convertible with True AI Mode, PM 0.1 Air Purification Filter, CS/CU-SU18ZKYWT, 2024 Model, White)View Details
₹36,990
If you’ve been searching for a powerful yet budget-friendly 1.5-ton AC, you’re in luck! Amazon has some incredible deals right now, and we’ve found the top two options from Daikin and Lloyd that offer the best cooling performance without breaking the bank.
A 1.5-ton AC is perfect for medium to large rooms, ensuring fast and efficient cooling even in peak summer. But with so many choices, picking the right one can be overwhelming. That’s why we’ve narrowed it down to these two models; they deliver great energy efficiency, durability, and advanced features at a price that’s hard to beat.
Don’t miss out on these deals! Keep reading to find out why these ACs are my top recommendations for budget-conscious buyers.
|Specification
|Details
|Brand
|Daikin
|Model
|MTKL50U (2024 Model)
|Capacity
|1.5 Tons
|Cooling Power
|17,100 BTU
|Energy Efficiency
|3 Star Rating
|Special Features
|High Ambient Operation (up to 52°C), 3D Airflow, Dew Clean Technology, Triple Display, PM 2.5 Filter
|Compressor Type
|Inverter Swing Compressor
|Air Throw Distance
|16 metres
|Cooling Capacity @ 43°C
|100%
|Noise Level
|30 dB(A)
|Material
|Copper Condenser Coil with Patented DNNS Self-Heal Coating
|Dimensions
|22.9D x 88.5W x 29.8H cm
|Warranty
|1 Year on Product, 5 Years on PCB, 10 Years on Compressor
|Additional Features
|Auto Variable Speed, Triple Display (Power Consumption %, Set/Room Temperature, Auto Error Code), Power Chill for Faster Cooling
|Best For
|Small-sized rooms (111-150 sq. ft.)
Current discounted price and exchange offer
You can further reduce the price by availing the following offers:
|Specification
|Details
|Brand
|Lloyd
|Model
|GLS18I3FWAGC (2023 Model)
|Capacity
|1.5 Tons
|Energy Efficiency
|3 Star Rating
|Special Features
|5-in-1 Convertible Mode, Anti-Viral + PM 2.5 Filter, Chrome Deco Strip
|Compressor Type
|Inverter Compressor
|Material
|Copper Condenser Coil
|Cooling Technology
|Adjustable Cooling with 5 Modes
|Filter Type
|Anti-Viral + PM 2.5 Filter
|Design
|White with Chrome Deco Strip
|Warranty
|Check Amazon for Manufacturer Warranty Details
|Best For
|Medium-sized rooms
Current discounted price and exchange offer
You can further lower the price by using the following offers:
This is the perfect time to bag those air conditioners at such great deals! Get set to beat the summer heat and do it without breaking the bank. Why wait for last-minute price hikes when you can shop smart and save before the heat waves hit?
