Your Chatbot Concierge Will Expect a Tip

In Peacock’s sci-fi comedy series “Mrs. Davis," an unseen benevolent AI manages the world by nudging people to do “her" bidding with incentives and privileges. Communicating primarily through a smartphone app, she asks people to perform “quests" by awarding them angel-like virtual “wings" that others can view with their cameras, conferring respect and admiration. As she truthfully insists throughout the series, no one is forced to do anything—they can freely choose to accept or decline her challenges. Society quickly devolves into chaos, as people incessantly perform random tasks presumably in the service of some mysterious grand plan that only she understands.

The plot, predictably, revolves around discovering how or what the godlike Mrs. Davis really is and how she came to be. Spoiler alert: Mrs. Davis turns out to be a generative AI chatbot originally created to promote a brand of chicken wings. She became so popular that she effectively took over the world with her relentless public pestering.

Sounds crazy? Couldn’t happen? Don’t count on it. Soon we’ll be spending much of our precious leisure time—not to mention our cash—haggling with armies of electronic agents offering to smooth our transactions, secure scarce reservations, boost our chances, speed up our commutes and move us to the front of the line. And all they’ll ask in return is that we grease their programmatic palms with points, praise or pelf.

As Mrs. Davis deftly illustrates, commerce has already turned us all into bean counters, managing points and credits for everything from travel to lattes. Right now, AIs are mostly confined to answering questions and drawing pretty pictures. But shortly, they will be front-ending all manner of other systems, from booking travel to renewing your driver’s license to hiring someone to clean your gutters. You can be sure that bribing intelligent systems to do our bidding is just around the corner.

And yes, a computer program really can be swayed by sweeteners and payoffs. Computers themselves may be analytical, objective and methodical, but the software they slavishly execute is just as susceptible to influence as are we flawed humans. Generative AI systems aren’t programmed in the conventional sense. They learn how to behave by sifting through the mountain of digital debris we leave behind. These enormous training sets, scraped from the Internet and pilfered from whatever online portals are unwittingly left ajar, mirror our musings. They naturally reflect both the best and the worst of humanity, and to the chagrin of Silicon Valley, they have a tendency to lie, gaslight, bluster and conspire.

So how is all this likely to play out?

The first wave of these chatty concierges will seem innocent enough. Amazon, for instance, just rolled out a product-consulting chatbot named Rufus for a limited test with customers. Today, of course, you can upgrade shipping for a fixed fee, but if Rufus is eventually going to complete purchase transactions for you without the usual shopping-cart-to-check-out process, can it really be long before you simply offer to slip it a fiver for delivery tomorrow instead of next week?

Suppose Rufus knows that another customer down the street wants to return the same item unopened? That five-dollar bonus may be just the incentive your neighbor needs to drop the item at your house rather than the local UPS store. Today, the complexity of managing offers and actions like this is daunting, particularly if a hoard of customer service reps is required to administer the system. But Generative AI changes all that. Tracking, coordinating and servicing millions of overlapping custom transactions is squarely in their wheelhouse.

It won’t be long before municipal governments start using similar technology to mitigate the tragedy of the commons. Imagine a public traffic control system that integrates Waze-like tracking with carpool lanes, traffic lights and parking spots. You discuss your driving plans with their friendly custom chatbot, then negotiate start times and routes before you start your car. Willing to wait half an hour? Someone else’s sweetener becomes your reward.

Already, in San Francisco, the cost of metered street parking is variable and centrally controlled, to maintain a certain percentage of open spots. It’s nothing short of amazing how well this SFpark system works. I can now drive up to the city and park right on a busy street, often for less than it costs to pull into some robber baron’s “public" garage. It’s nearly inevitable that we’ll soon be madly bidding away on public tennis-court reservations, City Hall appointments, picnic spots and food truck licenses.

And all this is before things kick into high gear. Why should these electronic agents be captive to governments and companies? Armies of freelance cloud-based chatbots will ply their trade as electronic jobbers, hawking their wares and allowances to scratch out a subsistence living, making just enough profit to cover their own running costs and pay some shadowy operator a modest annuity.

The amazing part is that these chatty electronic hustlers will be haggling not just with us but with each other. What makes this possible is that we’ve cracked the interface compatibility problem. Cisco’s $10-billion business was built on enabling one digital system to talk to another, but computer programs now can communicate in the lingua franca of international commerce: English. This game-changing innovation permits virtually any program with a chatbot plug-in to exchange information and make deals with anyone or anything else, without a specialized interface.

Welcome to the future, where freelance digital concierges will be dangling clickbait everywhere, promising to renew your pet license, scalp tickets, find that rare bottle of Scotch for your father’s birthday or make an excuse for getting home late by posing as your boss.

Perhaps the feared “singularity"—when runaway superintelligent AIs supposedly exterminate humanity—isn’t as inescapable as it’s cracked up to be: We may stave off our own extinction with kickbacks and protection money. It’s not a pretty picture, but as the saying goes, it’s better than the alternative.

Jerry Kaplan teaches about the social and economic impact of artificial intelligence at Stanford University.