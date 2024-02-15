Your Chatbot Concierge Will Expect a Tip
SummaryNeed to get that shipment faster, score a reservation at the hot new restaurant or find a parking space? Chatty AI agents will be ready to help—for a price.
In Peacock’s sci-fi comedy series “Mrs. Davis," an unseen benevolent AI manages the world by nudging people to do “her" bidding with incentives and privileges. Communicating primarily through a smartphone app, she asks people to perform “quests" by awarding them angel-like virtual “wings" that others can view with their cameras, conferring respect and admiration. As she truthfully insists throughout the series, no one is forced to do anything—they can freely choose to accept or decline her challenges. Society quickly devolves into chaos, as people incessantly perform random tasks presumably in the service of some mysterious grand plan that only she understands.