Your Chatbot Concierge Will Expect a Tip

And yes, a computer program really can be swayed by sweeteners and payoffs. Computers themselves may be analytical, objective and methodical, but the software they slavishly execute is just as susceptible to influence as are we flawed humans. Generative AI systems aren’t programmed in the conventional sense. They learn how to behave by sifting through the mountain of digital debris we leave behind. These enormous training sets, scraped from the Internet and pilfered from whatever online portals are unwittingly left ajar, mirror our musings. They naturally reflect both the best and the worst of humanity, and to the chagrin of Silicon Valley, they have a tendency to lie, gaslight, bluster and conspire.