Your Claude AI chats could be showing up on Google. Here's what Anthropic says

Private chats with the Claude AI chatbot, including sensitive information such as cryptocurrency wallet keys, reportedly became public on Google Search last weekend. The chat leak affected the users who used Claude's "share" feature the most.

After the issue blew up on the social media site Reddit, an Anthropic spokesperson told Fortune that the tech giant gives people control over whether to share their Claude conversations publicly — “…in keeping with our privacy principles, we do not share chat directories or sitemaps with search engines like Google.”

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“These shareable links are not guessable or discoverable unless people choose to share them themselves. When someone shares a conversation, they are making that content publicly accessible, and like other public web content, it may be archived by third-party services,” the spokesperson said.

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Are the Claude chats still available online? According to a Fortune report, Anthropic has fixed the issue, and links to Claude chats are no longer available via Google. The news outlet noted that the technique was shared on Reddit.

However, Fortune said the links to the chats that had already been exposed remained live and accessible to those who already had them.

Are Claude chats not private? Claude conversations are private by default. Fortune found that the only chats affected were those that users had “shared” with someone else.

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When users select Claude’s share button, the AI bot creates a snapshot of your conversation at its own web address, intended to be sent to one person or a small group via that link.

However, the links do not grant anyone access to a user’s full account or to all chats the user has engaged in.

Also Read | Claude AI subscriptions now available in rupees: Check details here

Was this the first time Claude's chats leaked? This was not the first time Claude chats had appeared in public Google searches.

According to Forbes, the same type of problem affected the company last year, and a nearly identical issue exposed almost 100,000 ChatGPT conversations on Google. Elon Musk’s Grok chatbot has also been affected by the same problem in the past.

About the Author Arshdeep Kaur Arshdeep Kaur is a Senior Content Producer at Mint, where she reports and edits across national and international politics, business and culture‑adjac...Read More ✕ Arshdeep Kaur Arshdeep Kaur is a Senior Content Producer at Mint, where she reports and edits across national and international politics, business and culture‑adjacent trending stories for digital audience. With five years in the newsroom, she strives to balance the speed and rigor of fast‑moving news cycles and longer, context‑rich explainers.



Before joining LiveMint, Arshdeep served as a Senior Sub‑Editor at Business Standard and earlier as a Sub‑Editor at Asian News International (ANI). Her experience spans live news flows, enterprise features, and multi‑platform packaging.



At Mint, she regularly writes explainers, quick takes, and visuals‑led stories that are optimized for search and social, while maintaining the publication’s standards for accuracy and clarity. She collaborates closely with editors and the audience team to frame angles that resonate with readers in India and abroad, and to translate complex developments into accessible, high‑impact journalism.



Arshdeep's academic training underpins her interest towards policy and markets. She earned an MA in Economics from Panjab University and holds a Post‑Graduate Diploma in Broadcast Journalism from the India Today Media Institute (ITMI). This blend of economics and broadcast storytelling informs her coverage of public policy, elections, macro themes, and the consumer‑internet zeitgeist.



Arshdeep is based in New Delhi, where she tracks breaking developments and longer‑horizon storylines that shape public discourse.