Your Desktop, Phone Screen and Inbox Are a Mess. 6 Tips for Digital Decluttering.

Has your phone screen started to look as chaotic as a living room featured on “Hoarders"? Sweep away as many apps as you can. Lindsey Mahanna, a professional organizer in Morris County, N.J., suggests you start by uninstalling any apps that you haven’t used in the past month. Then, reposition the remaining app icons according to priority. Reserve the first page of your home screen for apps you use daily, the second for ones you use less often and so on. Just make sure to leave a bit of room. “Having a little open space on that front page makes it seem calmer and less cluttered," said Mahanna.