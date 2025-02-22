Your gaming PC could help train AI models
Deepa Seetharaman , The Wall Street Journal 4 min read 22 Feb 2025, 01:25 PM IST
SummaryUnderused GPU chips—in game consoles or offices—inspire startups to stitch together virtual “distributed” networks to compete with AI data centers.
This is a Mint Premium article gifted to you.
Subscribe to enjoy similar stories.
In the fierce competition to build the best artificial-intelligence systems, the most precious resource isn’t data, researchers or cash. It’s an expensive chip called a graphics processing unit.
Catch all the Technology News and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.more less