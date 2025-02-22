Your gaming PC could help train AI models

Another problem: Building AI models is an expensive endeavor, and the people financing these projects are generally averse to added risks. Vipul Prakash, chief executive of Together.AI, initially founded the company to build a decentralized GPU network and then pivoted to working inside data centers for this reason. “Someone who is going to invest a billion in training a model tends to be conservative," he says. “They’re spending a lot of money and they’re already taking a lot of other types of risks, and they don’t want to take infrastructure risks."