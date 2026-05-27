Your iPhone will soon use its internal sensors to detect if it’s been snatched from your hands: Report

Apple is seemingly looking to take a page out of Google's playbook in order to fortify security on iPhones by introducing a feature that automatically locks the device the moment it detects that it has been snatched from the user’s hand, similar to Android's Theft Detection Lock.

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According to a report by 9to5Mac, the feature is currently under ‘active development’, but there is no expected timeline on when it could be announced.

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Why is Apple planning to bring a new anti-theft feature? The Cupertino-based tech giant already has a lot of security features for iPhones like Find My, Activation Lock and Stolen Device Protection. However, the problem is that all of these features are rendered more or less useless if a thief physically grabs the device out of a user's hand while the screen is still active.

In order to prevent damage in such situations, Apple has some protections in place with the time-based security delays protection that came with the Stolen Device Protection feature in iOS 17.3 and forces a mandatory waiting period if the phone detects it is away from a trusted location.

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But as 9to5Mac points out, those safeguards may not be enough if a thief grabs an iPhone while it is already unlocked.

To protect user data in such situations, Apple is reportedly developing a new feature that will be aimed at automatically locking the iPhone once the system detects that it has been taken away from the user's hand.

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How does the snatch detection actually work? According to code discovered by 9to5Mac, the new system will rely on a combination of hardware signals to confirm a theft in real time.

The feature will reportedly monitor the iPhone's built-in accelerometer to detect sudden movements consistent with a phone being snatched away from its owner.

In order to further verify if the iPhone has been stolen from the owner, the new tool is also said to check for proximity to a paired Apple Watch.

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The company is also reportedly integrating the feature with the same logic currently used for Stolen Device Protection. This means the iPhone could check whether it is connected to a familiar Wi-Fi network or located at a trusted place like home or work before deciding how aggressively to lock down access.

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If the iPhone detects a snatching in an unfamiliar location, it will not only lock the screen but also immediately restrict access to sensitive apps, settings and payment information.

While there is no rumored timeline for the new security feature from Apple, one would hope that the company could unveil it at Worldwide Developers Conference 2026 next month, where it is also expected to unveil the latest versions of iOS, macOS, iPadOS and other related systems.

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About the Author Aman Gupta Aman Gupta is a Digital Content Producer at LiveMint with over 3.5 years of experience covering the technology landscape. He specializes in artificial...Read More ✕ Aman Gupta

His reporting is grounded in first-hand testing, independent analysis, and a focus on how technology impacts everyday users. He holds a PG Diploma in Radio and Television Journalism from the Indian Institute of Mass Communication, Delhi (Class of 2022).

Outside the newsroom, he spends his time reading biographies, hunting for the perfect coffee beans, or planning his next trip.



You can find Aman on Aman Gupta is a Digital Content Producer at LiveMint with over 3.5 years of experience covering the technology landscape. He specializes in artificial intelligence and consumer technology, reporting on everything from the ethical debates around AI models to shifts in the smartphone market.His reporting is grounded in first-hand testing, independent analysis, and a focus on how technology impacts everyday users. He holds a PG Diploma in Radio and Television Journalism from the Indian Institute of Mass Communication, Delhi (Class of 2022).Outside the newsroom, he spends his time reading biographies, hunting for the perfect coffee beans, or planning his next trip.You can find Aman on LinkedIn and on X at @nobugsfound , or reach him via email at aman.gupta@htdigital.in