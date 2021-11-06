As per the Verge, Google has not revealed why it has decided to do away with this particular feature. However, Google Assistant is still offering its original news digest option, so the users would not be left searching for answers.

Your News Update was originally launched in 2019. It was an attempt at bringing the same kinds of algorithmic feeds that had been so successful on Facebook or other areas of Google's products to audio news.

Your News Update relied on Google's huge array of personal data to give its users more specific and relevant news updates. The updates were selected from a range of partners that Google licenses news from.

As The Verge’s Dieter Bohn pointed out at the time of release, the issue with that kind of system is that it relies on being very, very accurate, especially for audio — where you have to listen through each news story, which is far more time consuming than a text-based version. Plus, as anyone who’s used Google’s algorithmic headline feature in its apps lately knows, Google’s guesses at what you’re interested in can be pretty hit or miss. And of course, there was the same issue with algorithmic feeds here as anywhere else on the internet — that of falling into a self-selected bubble of filtered news.

There’s no official word from Google as to why it’s deprecated the feature, so we may never know for sure the reasoning behind Google abandoning it to its ever-increasing product graveyard. Google Assistant still offers its original news digest option, however, so users won’t be left in the lurch, quoted The Verge.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.